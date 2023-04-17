By Imran Khan • 17 April 2023 • 22:59

‘First totally pristine’ coral reef found during scientific expedition Image: Jess Kraft Shutterstock.com

An undiscovered coral reef with abundant life has been discovered off the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, as per a recent statement released by the country´s environment ministry.

The statement, which was released on Monday, April 17, said that the discovery was made during a scientific expedition in the area.

“A deepwater scientific expedition has found the first totally pristine coral reef, approximately two kilometers (1.2 miles) long, at 400 meters (deep), on the summit of a submarine mountain”, said Jose Davalos on Twitter, adding “Galapagos surprises us again!”.

¡Nuevamente #Galápagos nos sorprende! Expedición científica en las profundidades descubre primer arrecife de coral totalmente prístino, de aproximadamente 2 km de extensión, a unos 400 metros en la cima de un monte submarino, con abundante vida marina. Gracias #GalápagosDeep2023. pic.twitter.com/ld0cslL9yY — José Dávalos (@ja_davalos) April 17, 2023

The ministry also stated that “Scientists had believed that the only Galapagos reef to survive El Nino weather in 1982 and 1983 was one called the Wellington reef, along the coast of Darwin Island, but the new discovery shows other coral has persisted”, as per Reuters.

Officials also said “The reef has more than 50% living coral”.

Stuart Banks, senior marine researcher at the Charles Darwin Foundation, who participated in the expedition said that “This is very important at a global level because many deepwater systems are degraded”, adding, “The coral is several thousand years old at least”.