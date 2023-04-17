By Imran Khan • 17 April 2023 • 21:35

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch found not guilty in murder case of Kinahan cartel associate David Byrne. Image: Sergey Olegovich Shutterstock.com

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch had been accused of killing David Byrne, who was shot and killed during a boxing weigh-in event at Dublin’s Regency Hotel in 2016.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has been found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne, who had been shot and killed at Dublin´s Regency Hotel.

Byrne, an associate of the Kinahan cartel, was shot dead during a boxing weigh-in event in 2016, as Hutch had pleaded not guilty to the killing.

The killing of Byrne resulted in one of the deadliest clashes between the two criminal gangs, resulting in the death of at least 18 people, as per Mail Online.

Hutch, who is from Clondtarf, Ireland, appeared at the Criminal Court of Justice court today after he was accused of killing Byrne at the hotel, as part of a feud between the gangs.

Meanwhile, two other men who were also being tried along with Hutch in the case were eventually convicted of the murder.

Hutch then walked out of the court after the verdict was announced, along with his family members, who were also present for the hearing, where the judgment was given by the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Justice Tara Burns, while stating the judgment said, “There was a reasonable possibility that the Regency was planned by Patsy Hutch, and that Gerard Hutch had stepped in as the head of the family”.

Evidence given by former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall was also dismissed.

Dowdall is presently serving a four-year sentence for “facilitating Myrne’s murder”, and became the key state witness in the case.

Justice Burns said, “’A significant question hangs over Jonathan Dowdall’s character”, while discussing about his “patterns of lying”, and she added that “the court must approach his truthfulness with scepticism and extreme care’.

The two accused including Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney were found guilty of a lesser charge related to the murder of Byrnes.