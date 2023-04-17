Ministry of Health warns of shortages in Spain of a drug used to treat hypertension

By Chris King • 17 April 2023 • 20:55

Image of various medical treatments. Credit: nokwalai/Shutterstock.com

A shortage in Spain of a drug used to treat hypertension has been reported by the Ministry of Health.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), which reports to the Ministry of Health, has reported supply problems with medicine used in the treatment of severe hypertension. Specifically, it is the drug ‘Loniten 10 mg tablets, 30 tablets’, from the company Pfizer.

According to the AEMPS, this drug will have until at least July 1, a ‘controlled distribution’ through the Medicines in Special Situations Service due to the fact that there are ‘limited units’ currently available in pharmacies throughout Spain.

Loniten belongs to a group of medicines called vasodilators. It is used for the treatment of very high blood pressure or severe hypertension.

Although its active substance is minoxidil, it is not indicated to promote scalp hair growth. Only the topical form of minoxidil is recommended for this use.

Currently, the AEMPS lists on its website problems with the shortages of around 750 different medicines.

The AEMPS is the body responsible for taking the necessary measures to ensure that, when such tensions in the supply chain occur, no patient’s treatment is interrupted.

If a pharmaceutical laboratory – holder of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product, TAC – perceives that any abnormal restriction in the supply of its medicines may occur, it is obliged to inform the AEMPS in advance.

The health authorities of the autonomous communities also collaborate in the early detection and reporting of these problems, as reported by larazon.es.