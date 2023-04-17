By Imran Khan • 17 April 2023 • 18:44

Russian spy plane and jets flying close to NATO airspace intercepted by RAF Typhoons Image: Mike Mareen Shutterstock.com

RAF has said that a Russian spy plane and two fighter jets have been intercepted by its Typhoon jets after they were spotted flying close to NATO airspace.

A Russian spy plane along with two fighter jets have been intercepted by the Royal Air Force (RAF) after they were seen flying close to NATO airspace close to Estonia.

According to official reports, the planes were intercepted by RAF Typhoons from Operation Azotize, who were protecting the eastern side of NATO´s border, located near Estonia.

As per the Sun on Monday, April 17, “Fighter jets from the RAF’s IX Squadron and the German Air Force’s 71 Richtofen Wing were scrambled to intercept the unidentified planes”.

The incident happened on Friday, April 14, as one of the planes was later identified as a Russian Air Force IL-20 Coot-A intelligence aircraft.

Reports suggest that the plane was transiting from “Russia to the Kaliningrad enclave” before it met with two Russian SU-27 Flanker-B fighters, which had flown from Kaliningrad”.

The two fighter jets then escorted the aircraft through the northwestern area of the “Estonian flight information region”.

Officials said that “The Coot-A was a signals intelligence aircraft and was flying in a safe and professional manner”.

Meanwhile, a statement by the RAF said that “We often see Russian military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea and so this was a routine intercept for us.”

“Nevertheless, the importance of intercepting these aircraft and our commitment to the collective defence of Nato airspace remains steadfast and resolute.

“What this intercept has proven is that together with our German allies, we are able to act with speed and decisiveness to effectively ensure the Alliance’s security.”