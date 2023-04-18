Dazzling dinner dance: Clubhouse Gibraltar to celebrate mental health week with event

By Betty Henderson • 18 April 2023 • 10:00

The mental health charity actively supports the local community with a range of initiatives. Photo credit: Clubhouse Gibraltar (via Facebook)

IT’S time to dust off the dancing shoes, for a fabulous dinner dance event in Gibraltar. The sparkling evening event is set to take place on Saturday, May 30 at the Customs Recreation Club in Gibraltar, and it’s all in aid of Clubhouse, a local mental health charity.

Guests will be able to enjoy the newly refurbished venue, which is now under new catering management, offering exceptional homemade traditional food recipes. Guests will be invited to indulge in a delicious paella and selection of tapas. The venue is located at 14 Waterport Road, offering a stunning view of the harbour.

After dinner, the dancing will begin, with a DJ providing the musical entertainment. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the end of Mental Health Awareness Week and show your support for this important charity.

Organisers hope that the event will have a fantastic turnout, with people from all walks of life coming together to celebrate mental health and raise funds for Clubhouse. The charity provides a safe and welcoming environment for people living with mental illness to connect with others and receive the support they need to lead fulfilling lives.

Tickets for the event cost £30 and can be purchased at the Clubhouse charity shop, or by emailing admin@clubhousegibraltar.com or calling +350 20068423. Further information about the charity is available here.

All are welcome at the event, so whether you’re a local resident or just visiting Gibraltar, this is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy great food, music, and company while supporting an important cause.

In addition to raising funds, the event aims to raise awareness about mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness. European Mental Health Awareness Week is a time to come together as a community and show our support for those who are living with mental illness, and this dinner dance is the perfect opportunity to do just that.