Let’s be friends, official programme will feature controversial royals Harry and Meghan

By John Ensor • 18 April 2023 • 11:12

Credit: Shaun Jeffers/shutterstock

The official programme for the coronation of King Charles has been released featuring a family photo including controversial royals, Harry and Meghan.

Although invited, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, recently announced she will remain in California with her children rather than travel to the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, on Saturday, May 6.

In spite of this, in a reconciliatory gesture, the Royal household has seen fit to include a photo of the warring family all together in the Coronation programme which went on sale today, writes The Daily Express, Tuesday, April 18.

Harry and Meghan ended months of speculation recently when they announced that Meghan would stay at home with daughter Lilibet, and son Archie, who will celebrate his fourth birthday on the same day.

Within its pages is a full-page photograph of the whole family. Taken in the gardens at Clarence House, to commemorate the King’s 70th birthday in 2018.

The photograph shows a happy and relaxed Harry and Meghan, Charles and Camilla, and William and Catherine together with their children.

When the Sussex’s made their decision the royal household announced, ‘Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.’

The programme gives some details about the forthcoming ceremony. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury said that during the private anointing ceremony, Charles will swap his “robes of status and honour” for a simple white shirt, something that the public will not be privy to.

Although the historic coronation is full of ‘magnificence and pomp’ it is also one of ‘stillness and simplicity’ when in a sacred moment the King is anointed with holy oil. The Archbishop added, it will be a ‘private moment between a new King and the King of Kings.’

The 84-page, souvenir programme for the King’s Coronation, is available from today, priced at £20, with a percentage of the sales split between two charities, the Royal Collection Trust and the Armed Forces charity, SSAFA.