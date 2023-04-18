By Imran Khan • 18 April 2023 • 13:42
Teacher arrested in Spain for sexually assaulting several students
Image: Maroke Shutterstock.com.
A teacher has been arrested for sexually assaulting several students in Murcia after investigations were conducted by police in Spain.
According to the Guardia Civil on Tuesday, April 18, the investigations were started “several weeks ago”, following multiple complaints from students who reported sexual abuse by the teacher.
Official reports cited by Nuisdiario state that the sexual assaults took place at the Prado Mayor Secondary School in Totana, Murcia, where the teacher also worked.
The teacher was then arrested on Monday, April 17, by the Guardia Civil, after investigations revealed that several students had been victims of sexual aggression.
Police said that the detainee, who gave a statement at the premises of the Benemérita in Totana, will be brought before the courts on Tuesday.
