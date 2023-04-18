Unleash your support: ACE dog shelter to hold Spring Open Day in Mijas

By Betty Henderson • 18 April 2023 • 9:00

ACE animal shelter has more than 700 animals in its care, including 500 dogs.

LA CALA de Mijas’ ACE dog shelter is thrilled to announce its Spring Open Day on Saturday, April 30.

The event promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family while supporting the remarkable efforts made by volunteers to save and find forever homes for countless furry friends.

The shelter, which has been in operation since 1999, has rescued and re-homed a staggering 27,000 animals, including over 500 dogs and 200 felines which are currently under their care. The Spring Open Day is a great opportunity for visitors to witness the shelter’s work firsthand and take guided tours of the facility.

In addition to the tours, visitors can browse through a delightful assortment of stalls featuring unique, handmade goods, indulge in tasty refreshments and try their luck at the tombola, which offers a chance to win some amazing prizes.

The entrance fee for the event is simply one bag or tin of dog or cat food, which will go towards feeding the hundreds of animals currently being cared for at the shelter. This is a great way for visitors to show their support and make a real difference to the lives of these animals.

For those interested in attending, further information can be found online, or by emailing info@ace-charity.org. Guests can also call Carolyn on 647647671 or Martyn on 71103912 for more information.

The shelter is located on the outskirts of La Cala de Mijas and the event will run from 1pm-4pm. The GPS location for the event is 36°31’15.3” N4°41’04.4”W, which is less than 2km from La Cala.