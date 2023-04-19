By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 22:04
BREAKING: Gunman kills four including his parents before shooting others on motorway in Maine
A man in the US state of Maine has killed his parents and two of their friends, before he started shooting at other people on the motorway.
This statement was released by the police, as cited by Mail Online on Wednesday, April 19, as the officials said that the shootout happened just days after the man had been released from prison.
The shooter named Joseph Eaton is 34 years old and eventually admitted to the shooting as well as opening fire on the motorway, which resulted in injuring three people.
Eaton also reportedly posted a shocking video live on Facebook, a day before the shooting, and referred to his 62-year-old mother Cynthia Eaton Robinson.
Police said that the names of the other victims include his father, David Eaton, 66, and their friends Robert Eger, 72, and Patricia Eger, 62.
Official reports state that the murders took place at the house of Eger´s in Bowdoin.
Eaton will now be appearing in court this week and has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.