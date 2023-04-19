By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 22:04

BREAKING: Gunman kills four including his parents before shooting others on motorway in Maine

Authorities in the US said that 34-year-old Joseph Eaton killed his parents along with their two friends before shooting on a nearby road, injuring three people.

A man in the US state of Maine has killed his parents and two of their friends, before he started shooting at other people on the motorway.

This statement was released by the police, as cited by Mail Online on Wednesday, April 19, as the officials said that the shootout happened just days after the man had been released from prison.

The shooter named Joseph Eaton is 34 years old and eventually admitted to the shooting as well as opening fire on the motorway, which resulted in injuring three people.

Eaton also reportedly posted a shocking video live on Facebook, a day before the shooting, and referred to his 62-year-old mother Cynthia Eaton Robinson.

Police said that the names of the other victims include his father, David Eaton, 66, and their friends Robert Eger, 72, and Patricia Eger, 62.

Official reports state that the murders took place at the house of Eger´s in Bowdoin.

Eaton will now be appearing in court this week and has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.