Controversial new TOURIST TAX threat to Spanish city

By John Ensor • 19 April 2023 • 15:58

Credit: VAKS-Stock Agency/shutterstock.com

One of Spain’s major tourist cities could soon introduce a new tourist tax if a certain mayor gets elected.

Reyes Maroto has caused controversy by suggesting introducing a tourist tax to Spain’s capital, something that local hoteliers are already getting steamed up about, according to The Daily Express, Monday, April 17.

For five years, Maroto was in charge of Spain’s tourism. Now she is standing for mayor of Madrid, which every year attracts millions of visitors, including lots of British holidaymakers.

Tourist taxation was first proposed for Madrid in 2015 and 2018 but was never implemented. ‘The most important thing is to know why,’ Maroto said.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting in Madrid, the Ex-Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism said she liked the idea of introducing a tourist tax, which visitors to the city would have to pay per night, but added, ‘The tourist tax does not have to be merely a tax, it has to be a tax that reverts to the tourism industry.’

On hearing her comments the Madrid Hotel Business Association (MHBA) made clear its opposition to the idea without any hesitation, claiming that it would have a detrimental effect on the hotel sector and visitors.

Gabriel Garcia Alonso, president of MHBA said, ‘Madrid is booming and becoming one of the most desired destinations for national and international tourists with a large hotel investment, without the need for a tourist tax.’

Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, which include Mallorca and Ibiza, are also considering a new tourist tax, after introducing it in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Valencia approved the tax In November 2022, which will be effective from December 2023 and will range from 0.5 and 2 euros per day depending on the type and category of the accommodation people choose to have.

Individual councils will have the final say, whether they want a tourist tax or not: Benidorm has left everyone in no doubt with a staunch “No!”

Other areas of Spain which are currently considering introducing a tourist tax include Galicia and San Sebastian.