By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 21:26

Police surround easyJet plane on runway after it makes emergency landing Image: Kamilpetran Shutterstock.com

EasyJet flight from the UK to Turkey was surrounded by the police after it made an emergency landing in Munich due to two passengers ‘behaving disruptively’.

Multiple police officials rushed to a runway in Germany and surrounded an easyJet flight after it made an emergency landing while flying from the UK to Turkey.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 19 during the afternoon, when the pilot of the plane was forced to land in Munch after two of the passengers behaved “disruptively” on board.

As per the Echo, “the Airbus set off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 1.06 pm on Wednesday, April 19, and was bound for Dalaman in Turkey”.

The flight then began to circle above Munich, after two hours, before it landed.

According to eyewitnesses, German police then boarded the plane and escorted the two passengers outside.

A statement by an easyJet spokesperson said, “easyJet can confirm that the flight EZY3409 from Liverpool to Dalaman on 19 April diverted to Munich and was met by police due to two passengers behaving disruptively onboard. easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time”.

The statement added, “Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority.”