The best buy-to-let properties in Estepona (2023)

The traditional whitewashed town of Estepona is a popular spot for a seaside getaway. With its many beaches, beautiful old town, wonderful selection of high-class restaurants and proximity to other sought-after areas on the Costa del Sol, Estepona is the perfect destination for a relaxing holiday with plenty to do and see.

With so many companies offering buy-to-let investments along the coast, finding the perfect property in the desired location and for the right price can be difficult.

Estepona is the very essence of an Andalucian village that has become a firm favourite for those planning a holiday or looking for a property investment on the stunning Costa del Sol. Whether you are looking for a spacious villa for the whole family, a modern apartment close to all of the most popular restaurants, a charming cortijo away from the hustle and bustle, or an authentic townhouse in the old part of town, there is something to suit everyone in this wonderful part of southern Spain.

But who do you trust to take care of finding you the best buy-to-let properties in Estepona? Let the experienced and knowledgeable team at TerraSur Homes show you the perfect investment properties from their thousands of houses, villas, and apartments so that you can enjoy a ‘home away from home’ all year round.

Why purchase a buy-to-let property in Estepona?

Located on the Costa del Sol, around 30 minutes from the popular and glamorous city of Marbella and around 20 minutes from the charming village of Manilva, Estepona is only 40 Miles from Malaga Airport and flights from the UK take just two hours and 30 minutes. With plenty of international flights throughout the year, it’s the perfect location for a quick getaway or a long family holiday.

Due to its natural environment, surrounded by the sea and the mountains, Estepona has its own micro-climate with over 325 days of sunshine per year. The typical cobbled narrow streets, terraces filled with flowers, long stretch of coastline and plenty of things to do make Estepona a perfect holiday destination for those who like to fill their days with activities as well as those who want to lounge the days away by the pool.

The best buy-to-let advisors in Estepona

Types of buy-to-let properties in Estepona from TerraSur Homes

TerraSur Homes have plenty of modern villas in the areas of Estepona, Mijas, Nueva Andalucia, Marbella and more, offering amazing facilities such as BBQ areas, tennis courts, luxurious jacuzzis, satellite TV, maid’s services and more.

For something a little smaller, TerraSur Homes offer a plethora of high-quality apartments just a stone’s throw away from the beautiful beach. Choose from ground-floor properties with a pool and outdoor space to enjoy, middle-floor apartments with large terraces, newly reformed apartments in gated communities, and properties situated in the prestigious Los Jardines de Santa Maria Golf complex.

Choose from fantastic buy-to-let properties located close to the best shops, restaurants, bars and nightlife, penthouses with panoramic views of the coastline, stunning duplex properties with plenty of bedrooms, and penthouses with a rooftop jacuzzi.

With so many properties to choose from offering the best facilities, whether you’re looking for a holiday home, a pure investment, a bolt-hole to return to and relax or a permanent move into the sun, let the experienced and knowledgeable team at TerraSur Homes find you the perfect buy-to-let investment property.

Management services for buy-to-let properties in Estepona

Property management encompasses a wide range of services such as property maintenance, tenant management, rent collection, financial reporting, and marketing. In the case of buy-to-let properties in Estepona and Costa del Sol, property management services are essential for ensuring the smooth and profitable running of the properties.

Property management services are important for ensuring the long-term profitability and success of buy-to-let properties in Estepona and Costa del Sol, allowing owners the peace of mind that the management of their property or holiday home is being looked after by professionals.

TerraSur Homes work with the best specialists in the business including the installation and management of state-of-the-art security systems, key holding services, scheduled and reliable maintenance of your property at a budget that suits, cleaning before during or after the use of your property, landscaping, translation and postal services, 24-hour emergency services and much more.

If your property is used for rental income, TerraSur Homes can help with full-time management services that will maximise and secure your annual earnings. No service is too big or too small.

With property management from TerraSur, you will have everything you can imagine, all delivered on time and professionally.

The best things to do in Estepona

Estepona offers lots to do and unrivalled natural spaces to enjoy, including some of the best golf courses in Spain, wonderful botanical gardens, remnants of history and clean sandy beaches. Take a look at our recommendations for the best things to do while you are in Estepona.

1. Play golf under the Mediterranean sun

If you’re a fan of golf, Estepona is the perfect place for you! There are around 30 golf courses in the area, and El Paraiso is one of the most established courses on the Costa del Sol, located in the peaceful El Paraiso valley.

2. Explore the stunning blue flag beaches The Costa del Sol is known for its many beautiful sandy beaches with crystal clear waters, most notably Galera Beach, Bahia Dorada Beach, Cristo beach and La Rada Beach. There are also plenty of other beaches along the coast to explore and enjoy in the wonderful warm climate.

7. Relax and people-watch at Estepona Marina

Located near the centre of town, this leisure port is the perfect place to people-watch while discovering the many high-class restaurants and bars. There is also a market held here every week which is very popular with locals and tourists alike.

8. Catch a show at the Parque Del Calvario

This well-kept and tranquil park is full of flowers, fountains and gardens, making it a beautiful area to stroll around or take a seat and soak up the sun. In the summer months, music and dance groups perform on a stage set in the lake.

9. Take a hike up the Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja

Sierra Bermeja, or “the Red Range,” boasts fantastic panoramic views of the coast, the field of Gibraltar and North Africa. This mountain range features many winding roads and hiking trails in the forested mountain terrain that extends over a vast 1,234 hectares.

10. Relax at the Orquidario de Estepona

With more than 1,300 species of orchids, Orquidario de Estepona is split into three levels with different microclimates to house a huge range of botanical flowers. With different varieties in bloom around the year each visit is guaranteed to be different, with a plethora of species to delight the senses.