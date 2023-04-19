By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 22:52

WEATHER: Spain´s AEMET warns THESE areas will be affected by rain and storms this week Image: IgorZh Shutterstock.com

As the Atlantic front arrives in Spain, State Meteorological Agency, AEMET has warned of rain and storm in some parts of the country.

Forecasts by Spain´s AEMET suggest that atmospheric instability is expected to return to the country this week, as temperatures will start to rise from Wednesday, April 19 onwards.

According to 20 Minutes, the increase in temperatures will occur “especially in the northern half of the peninsula and will be noticeable in the eastern Cantabrian and upper Ebro”.

On the other hand, the AEMET forecasts cloudy intervals in the south of Andalucia, Ceuta, and Melilla, “with the possibility of some showers, more likely in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar”.

AEMET states that this Thursday, April 20, there could be “afternoon showers” in various areas of the Peninsula and especially in the Pyrenees, as well as nearby areas, “which may be accompanied by thunderstorms”.

From Friday, April 21, instability will increase due to the arrival of “an Atlantic front” which will approach from the west today and will enter on Saturday, April 22, causing rainfall.

However, AEMET states that “ahead of it there could be showers and storms on Friday afternoon” also.

AEMET said that storms could form on Friday in “central areas and especially in the east of the peninsula”, adding “Thus, there could be storms across the majority of Castilla y León, as well as in Aragón and Castilla-La Mancha”.

“Occasionally, these storms could be strong, and hail is not ruled out”, AEMET added.

Rainfall has been forecasted in areas including Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Extremadura and western Andalucia.

AEMET stated that “The heaviest accumulations could occur in areas of Huelva and the north of Cáceres”.