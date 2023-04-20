Our view: Grumpy old man

By Euro Weekly News Media • 20 April 2023 • 15:20

A cheerful King Charles and Queen Consort Credit: Hugo Bernand/Royal Family

WITH the Coronation of King Charles III just a few days away, it does seem that the new monarch is doing his best not to heal rifts within the family but instead is relying upon protocol to act like a grumpy old man.

First and foremost, whilst Harry has announced that he will be attending his father’s coronation, he will be kept very much on the periphery, is not likely to wear any ceremonial costumes and will be expected to keep a low profile.

It appears that his wife and children will remain in the USA and he will simply make a token appearance before jetting back for son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Prince Andrew who has made a total fool of himself over the past few years (although has not been convicted of any criminal offence) may or may not attend, but if he does, he will be precluded from any official role and although his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie will attend,

they may not take part in any official capacity as they are non-working royals.

Sarah Ferguson is not invited although it has been suggested that she, like Prince Andrew was a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

When one considers that apart from Prince Edward, every other member of the Queen’s immediate family has been divorced or involved in some scandal or other, surely now would be the time to try to bring the family together and present a united front to the world at large

rather than continue to highlight the rifts?