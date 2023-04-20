Women suffer severe injuries after being BRUTALLY attacked by two dogs on street in UK 

By Imran Khan • 20 April 2023 • 14:27

Police in the UK have detained two Staffordshire Terriers and arrested a woman after the dogs brutally attacked two women in Walton, Liverpool.

Two women have been severely injured after they were attacked by dogs on a street in Liverpool, UK.

According to official reports, Merseyside police, along with paramedics rushed to Goodison Road in Liverpool at 12.30 am on Thursday, April 20, after they received reports of a dog attack.

After arriving on the scene, the officers found that two women had been attacked by two Staffordshire Terriers, outside a property on the road, as per Echo.

The women were then provided trauma first aid and taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Both the dogs were detained by the police and a 40-year-old woman reported to be from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of “owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury to others”.

Police said that the woman has been taken to the police station in Merseyside, where she remains in custody.

A statement released by Detective Inspector Neil Dillon after the incident said “This incident has left two women with serious injuries and will have been an extremely distressing incident for all who witnessed it and our officers who were involved.”

“I would like to commend our officers whose quick response and actions stopped this horrific attack from causing any more significant injuries to those involved.”

“Our enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and we have seized the dogs for the safety of the community. We have a dedicated team who review all cases concerning dangerous dogs, and are keen to speak to any witnesses who may have seen the incident or these dogs on previous occasions.”

“I want to emphasize that dog owners need to be mindful of their dogs’ behaviours at all times , particularly when they are in the care of others. If owners or anyone who is looking after any dogs that are liable to be aggressive please make sure they are in a protected space and on a lead or muzzled if out in public.”