By Julia Cameron • 21 April 2023 • 9:50

WWI soldiers rededicated in France. Credit : Gov.UK

The two soldiers who were previously unknown have now had their graves rededicated with headstones to commemorate their deaths in WWI.

The two WWI soldiers are Private (Pte) James McCaffrey of the 5th Battalion Tank Corps and Corporal (Cpl) Thomas Stannage of the 10th (Prince of Wales Own Royal) Hussars.

Pte McCaffrey was rededicated at the War Graves Commission (CWCG) Busigny Communal Cemetery Extension in France.

The ceremony for Cpl Stannage took place in the Highland Cemetery Le Cateau, France.

The MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the “War Detectives” organised the ceremonies.

Louise Dorr of the JCCC said:

“It’s been a pleasure to have both men’s families with us today. As we rededicate their graves with known headstones. It is a great comfort to know that their bravery and sacrifice will always be remembered.”

James McCaffrey was born in Tullyish County Down, Northern Ireland and he previously served in the 5th Royal Dublin Fusiliers. He was found buried as an unknown soldier northeast of the village of Sebencourt. He was identified because three men were killed when two tanks were clearing an area around Retheuil Farm and James was known to be one of them.

Two of the men had known graves so the only possible casualty left was Pte McCaffrey.

Corporal Thomas Stannage was born in Rathdowney, County Laois, Ireland. His remains were found buried east of the village of Honnecy. His battalion war diary places the 10th Hussars in the area.

Nine corporals lost their lives and eight of them had known graves which leaves Thomas Stannage as the only possible casualty.