At least two dead and 10 injured after a fire in an Italian restaurant in Madrid

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 1:02

Image of the fire in Madrid. Credit: Twitter@EmergenciasMad

A fire in an Italian restaurant in Madrid resulted in the death of at least two people, with another 10 injured.

 

A fire in the Burro Italian restaurant this evening, Friday, April 21, resulted in the death of a least two persons. According to Emergencias Madrid on its Twitter account, another 10 people suffered injuries.

The incident occurred at a restaurant located on the corner of Plaza de Manuel Becerra and Calle Doctor Esquerdo. More than a dozen ambulances were deployed to tackle the blaze. Diners had to be evacuated from the premises and according to eyewitnesses, some had to be resuscitated.

As reported by elespanol.com, the fire is believed to have broken out at the entrance of the establishment. The flames spread quickly due to the decorative plastic plants that caught fire, subsequently generating a large column of smoke.

Panic reportedly broke out among the diners once they spotted the flames, which created chaos as they all attempted to make for the exits to escape the smoke. Firefighters duly extinguished the fire and a field hospital was set up on the spot. While the subsequent cleaning-up operation was taking place, police officers closed off the Manuel Becerra roundabout.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

