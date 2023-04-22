UNBELIEVABLE: Three-time US lottery winner shares his secret

By John Ensor • 22 April 2023 • 9:20

Maryland Lottery: We're in the money. Credit: yavyav/shutterstock.com

AMAZINGLY a man in America has won three lotteries in the space of a year, and his big secret? He used the same five numbers every time.

A lucky 52-year-old man won $50,000 on April 13 according to the Maryland lottery, but incredibly he’d won twice before and all within 11 months, playing Pick 5, writes METRO.

The truck driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, put a $1 straight bet on his number, 48548, told the Maryland lottery on Wednesday, April 19, ‘It hit last year and it hit again. My wife said, “Let’s play this number” and we keep winning with it.’

The man, now known simply as ‘Big Winner’ went to the lottery headquarters to claim his prize this week having previously won $100,000 on two tickets he bought in May 2022.

He commented that he thinks most lottery winners stop playing because they believe they’ll never win again, something he considers to be a big mistake. And despite his third incredible win, he confirmed that he’ll still play.

‘I play the Lottery all the time. You never know,’ he said. ‘You can’t win if you are not in it.’

The truck driver’s hobbies include going to racetracks and playing the Lottery’s Racetrax game. He and his wife plan to take some time out and use some of the winnings on a holiday.

Big Mouth Beer, Wine and Liquor in Waldorf, where the latest winning ticket was purchased is receiving a $500 bonus.

In 2022, he used the same numbers on two separate Pick 5 tickets, at $1 each plus two $1 box tickets for the same draw.

He recalled his then-fiancé phoning him, ‘”You played your numbers, right?” she said to me,’

‘Of course I did.’

‘”We got it” she screamed through the phone!’

In addition to the $50,000 he won on each Pick 5 ticket, he also got $1,650 twice on the two box tickets.

When asked how he felt he replied, ‘I just got warm all over.’