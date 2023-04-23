Cops board aircraft after ‘mass brawl’ breaks out on easyJet flight from Liverpool to Tenerife

By Chris King • 23 April 2023 • 19:14

Image of easyJet plane. Credit: Nieuwland Photography/Shutterstock.com

Police officers were waiting at Tenerife South airport for an easyJet flight from Liverpool after a huge brawl broke out in mid-air.

An easyJet pilot was forced to request permission to make a priority landing on Saturday, April 22, after a ‘mass brawl’ broke out on his aircraft. The incident occurred on a flight that departed from Liverpool bound for the Canary Island of Tenerife and involved around a dozen rowdy passengers according to thesun.co.uk.

Spanish air traffic controllers confirmed the incident on Twitter. They posted @controladoresaereos_esp: “Flight from Liverpool arriving at #Tenerife Sur with a dozen conflicting passengers on board”.

“Priority and police presence is coordinated upon arrival at the request of the crew. The manoeuvre is cut as far as possible. All our support to the crews and agents at the airports who, more often than not, have to deal with these situations. #Trabajoenequipo”, it continued.

Vuelo procedente de Liverpool llegando a #Tenerife Sur con una decena de pasajeros conflictivos a bordo. Prioridad y se coordina presencia policial a su llegada a petición de la tripulación. Se recorta la maniobra en lo posible. Todo nuestro apoyo a las tripulaciones y agentes en… pic.twitter.com/Le8DZHzmwI — 😉Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) April 22, 2023

Air traffic control pointed out that the landing procedure was shortened to allow the plane to get onto the tarmac as quickly as possible. The authorities said that this action was carried out: “to guarantee the safety of all passengers and crew”

Police officers were waiting for the flight at the Tenerife South facility. They reportedly boarded the aircraft before passengers were allowed to disembark in order to identify the troublemakers.

The normal procedure under these circumstances sees the offending passengers taken into custody where they are identified and questioned. They are then usually placed on the next available flight and deported back top their point of origin.

“easyJet can confirm that flight EZY3365 from Liverpool to Tenerife on 22 April was met by police due to a group of passengers behaving disruptively onboard”, the company said in a statement.

It continued: “EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time”.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority”, it concluded.

This was the second such incident at a Spanish airport in the space of 24 hours. A group of 15 individuals was identified by the Guardia Civil after a massive fight erupted on a flight from Oslo to Alicante on the Costa Blanca.