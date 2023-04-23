New UK Government emergency phone alert scheme goes live

By David Laycork • 23 April 2023 • 17:59

Phones alerts were sounded around the UK at 3 pm today as the government tested a new scheme designed to alert people to dangers such as floods, fires and also criminal threats in their area.

At 3 pm today, April 23, the new government emergency alert scheme was tested in the UK. It was designed to alert people to imminent danger or threats in a localised area. It even made a live broadcast on a BBC News program, as newsreader Richard Preston was put in an awkward spot whilst interviewing a guest.

Although some reported not receiving the alert, the system is supposed to alert all 4g and 5g devices to emergencies in a local area. Bohemian Atmosphere on Twitter said: “So that was it then. The Alert, seems like most phones were off.”

Steve Laycock from Staffordshire, speaking to the Euro Weekly News today said: “The alert came about a minute early for me. It wasn’t particularly loud, but I would imagine it to be effective if you were in a crowded place, where there were a number of phones sounding together.”

With several sporting events due to be running today at the time of the alert, the planner said they had worked with London Marathon organisers and the Football Association (Tottenham were playing Newcastle in the Premier League). The World Snooker Championship’s organisers had scheduled a break in play to coincide with the test.

Some have seen this as government over-reach and saw the potential for an invasion of privacy, but it is apparently possible to opt out of the alerts in your device’s settings.

Other concerns include the revelation of hidden phones kept by victims of domestic abuse, with Women’s Aid sharing this advice on Twitter: “Survivors, your safety matters. If you need to turn #EmergencyAlerts off to keep your phone from being detected during the test today at 3 pm, follow this #Android guide. The alert will sound even if your phone is on silent, and when it is switched back on. Please share.”

The UK Government however, hopes that as many people as possible will leave alerts switched on. As newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden told the public: “Our number one job is to keep people safe and this is another tool in the toolkit for emergency situations, such as flooding or wildfires, and where there is a genuine risk to life.”