Rally driver killed in horror crash during Rallysprint San Bartolomé de Pinares in Avila, Spain

By Chris King • 23 April 2023 • 15:01

Image of a Sacyl ambulance. Credit: Twitter@112cyl

Rally driver David López Tomico died after his car rolled down a steep ravine while competing in the Rallysprint San Bartolomé de Pinares in the Spanish province of Avila.

 

A horrific crash during the Rallysprint San Bartolomé de Pinares in the Spanish province of Ávila resulted in the death of rally driver David López Tomico. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 22, while he was competing in a round of the Castilla and León Rallysprint Championship.

Tomico and his co-driver Natalia Rios Diaz were on the first downhill section of the course between San Bartolomé de Pinares and the Port of El Boquerón when tragedy struck at around 3:15pm. Their Fiat Abarth Grande Punto left the road at high speed and subsequently rolled about 50 meters down a steep ravine.

Diaz was rescued from the wreckage by firefighters who had been deployed to the scene and transferred to a hospital for treatment. Sadly, they were unable to save the life of the driver. The race was abandoned for the rest of the day by its organizers as a mark of respect to Tomico, as reported by diariodepontevera.es .

The deceased driver’s team, Vallejo Racing, posted a poignant tribute to him on Twitter. It read: “AGAIN, THIS SPORT HIT US WHERE IT HURTS THE MOST. Vallejo Racing is in mourning because we have lost one of our own: David López Tomico, a passionate lover of motorsports, a leader in his work and an example of perseverance and love for his people”.

It continued: “He joined the team in 2022 and his encouragement and strength were essential for the Dakar 2023 project to come to fruition. Today we not only lose a mechanic or a member of the team, but a real friend is gone. David, your strength will always be with us.”

“I am very sorry for the passing of David López Tomico. All my love to your family and friends. Another sad day for the Spanish motor world”, wrote the Spanish racing legend, Carlos Sainz.

Santiago Canizares tweeted: “For several years he was my mechanic and co-driver… and always a good friend… RIP David López Tomico passed away today at the Rallysprint San Bartolomé… Hugs to your wonderful family!”.

A similar tragic incident occurred in Spain last weekend during the Rally Villa de Tineo 2023  in  Asturias . The rally car of Julio César Castrillo and his co-driver, Francisco Javier Álvarez left the road and collided with a tree. Both men were sadly killed in the accident.

