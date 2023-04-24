Renfe makes up to one million train seats available to travellers in Spain during the May bridge

By Chris King • 24 April 2023 • 3:02

Image of a Renfe train. Credit: Renfe

Renfe will offer up to one million seats to travel on its AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed, Intercity and Media Distancia trains from April 28 to May 2.

As announced by the train operator this Sunday, April 23, Renfe will have a total of one million seats available for travellers during the coming May bank holiday in Spain.

It has planned this mammoth total of seats to be available for travel on its AVE, Larga and Media Distancia trains between Friday, April 28 and Tuesday, May 2. For more information navigate to www.renfe.com.

Renfe will offer additional seats to its normal schedules on its AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity services, with Andalucia, the Levantine area and Catalonia being the most popular destinations. Likewise, Renfe will also reinforce the Media Distancia service for the May bank holiday, both on its Avant and Regional trains.

In these services, the railway operator plans to reinforce the Avant routes that connect Madrid – where May 2 is a holiday – with Toledo, Valladolid, and Puertollano. The same will apply to the Cáceres-Madrid, Jaén-Madrid, and Sevilla-Cádiz Regional train connections.

The company pointed out that this offer during the holiday period will save the combustion of 9.5 million litres of fuel, avoiding the emission of 28.8 million CO2 or 135.3 tons of NOx into the atmosphere.

Renfe has led the decarbonisation of rail transport in Spain. By choosing Renfe to travel or to transport their goods, the customer reduces their personal carbon footprint and other elements that constitute pollution, as reported by lainformacion.es.