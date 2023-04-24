UPDATE: Sudan evacuation begins as UK looks to rescue British citizens

UPDATE: Tuesday, April 25, at 4:46 pm

The Sudan evacuation begins today, April 25, as the agreed ceasefire appears to be holding out overall, despite some reports of gunfire and shelling. British families with children, and the elderly will be prioritised by the RAF rescue mission.

Having come under pressure, not least from those trapped inside Sudan, the UK government will be expected to quickly action this evacuation during a small, and not necessarily stable, window of opportunity.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, as reported by the BBC, has said that there will be no help getting to the airport from where the evacuations will take place but that the planes will hold out as long as possible for evacuees. He added that the situation in Sudan was still: “dangerous, volatile and unpredictable”.

In a recent Twitter post Cleverly said: “We’ve been coordinating with our international partners. We’ve been pushing for assurances from the Sudanese generals. We’re working round the clock to support the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan.”

We've been coordinating with our international partners. We’ve been pushing for assurances from the Sudanese generals. We’re working round the clock to support the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan. pic.twitter.com/zPnQbGaHA0 — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) April 25, 2023

Many people trapped in Sudan are disappointed at the Government’s plan, saying that getting to the airport was a large risk in itself. The situation on the ground has been described as without law and order, begging the question of how those prioritised elderly people would make it safely to the airport.

Furthermore, the Government has said that only those with British passports and their immediate family with UK entry clearance would be allowed to board the flights, sticking very much to the current government lines on immigration and asylum.

With the opportunity for escape being so brief and potentially foreshortened, it remains to be seen how many will make it to the planes, although it is believed an RAF plan has landed in Cyprus from where British nationals are to be repatriated to the UK.

More to follow.