UPDATE: Sudan evacuation begins as UK looks to rescue British citizens

By David Laycork • 24 April 2023 • 20:52
Sudan evacuation begins
UPDATE: Tuesday, April 25, at 4:46 pm
The Sudan evacuation begins today, April 25, as the agreed ceasefire appears to be holding out overall, despite some reports of gunfire and shelling. British families with children, and the elderly will be prioritised by the RAF rescue mission.
Having come under pressure, not least from those trapped inside Sudan, the UK government will be expected to quickly action this evacuation during a small, and not necessarily stable, window of opportunity.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, as reported by the BBC, has said that there will be no help getting to the airport from where the evacuations will take place but that the planes will hold out as long as possible for evacuees. He added that the situation in Sudan was still: “dangerous, volatile and unpredictable”.
In a recent Twitter post Cleverly said: “We’ve been coordinating with our international partners. We’ve been pushing for assurances from the Sudanese generals. We’re working round the clock to support the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan.”
We've been coordinating with our international partners.
We’ve been pushing for assurances from the Sudanese generals.
We’re working round the clock to support the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan. pic.twitter.com/zPnQbGaHA0
— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) April 25, 2023
We've been coordinating with our international partners.
We’ve been pushing for assurances from the Sudanese generals.
We’re working round the clock to support the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan. pic.twitter.com/zPnQbGaHA0
— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) April 25, 2023
Many people trapped in Sudan are disappointed at the Government’s plan, saying that getting to the airport was a large risk in itself. The situation on the ground has been described as without law and order, begging the question of how those prioritised elderly people would make it safely to the airport.
Furthermore, the Government has said that only those with British passports and their immediate family with UK entry clearance would be allowed to board the flights, sticking very much to the current government lines on immigration and asylum.
With the opportunity for escape being so brief and potentially foreshortened, it remains to be seen how many will make it to the planes, although it is believed an RAF plan has landed in Cyprus from where British nationals are to be repatriated to the UK.
More to follow.
UPDATE: Monday, April 24, 2023, at 11:10 pm
Rival military factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire starting on Tuesday, April 25, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says, as reported by the BBC.
Blinken was reported to have said in a statement: “Following intense negotiation over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight on April 24, to last for 72 hours”.
Although temporary ceasefires have previously been attempted, these haven’t come to fruition. If this one is observed it may give British armed forces the opportunity they have been looking for, to evacuate British citizens trapped by the fighting.
This would be fortuitous for the UK Government, which has fielded criticism of inactivity in its attempts to liberate British nationals from the warzone. Now with a small reconnaissance team on the ground and two naval vessels in the region, they might allay some of this criticism.
More news will follow as it happens.
Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8:52 pm
As fighting intensifies in Khartoum, a UK military team is today, April 24, in Sudan looking to establish a safe evacuation route for British nationals. On Sunday 23, diplomats and their families were airlifted to safety.
The British government has been criticised for showing less interest in the safety of up to 4000 British nationals still stranded there. With near to 2000 of these requesting help, there is a feeling of abandonment.
The BBC understands that the team arrived in Port Sudan to begin the assessment but as yet no decisions on strategy have been reached.
The Development Minister, Andrew Mitchell was quoted by the BBC on Twitter as saying that Khartoum remains: “extremely dangerous” and that no evacuation option comes without: “grave risk to life”.
All British citizens still in Sudan advised to remain indoors wherever possible, says Development Minister Andrew Mitchell
He says Sudan's capital Khartoum remains "extremely dangerous" and no evacuation option comes without "grave risk to life"https://t.co/8D1fXwvYe7 pic.twitter.com/lCVj3LKrlm
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 24, 2023
All British citizens still in Sudan advised to remain indoors wherever possible, says Development Minister Andrew Mitchell
He says Sudan's capital Khartoum remains "extremely dangerous" and no evacuation option comes without "grave risk to life"https://t.co/8D1fXwvYe7 pic.twitter.com/lCVj3LKrlm
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 24, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.