UPDATE: Sudan’s warring sides agree to 72-hour ceasefire

By David Laycork • 24 April 2023 • 20:52
Sudan's warring sides agree to 72-hour ceasefire documents
UPDATE: Monday, April 24, 2023, at 11:10 pm
Rival military factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire starting on Tuesday, April 25, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says, as reported by the BBC.
Blinken was reported to have said in a statement: “Following intense negotiation over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight on April 24, to last for 72 hours”.
Although temporary ceasefires have previously been attempted, these haven’t come to fruition. If this one is observed it may give British armed forces the opportunity they have been looking for, to evacuate British citizens trapped by the fighting.
This would be fortuitous for the UK Government, which has fielded criticism of inactivity in its attempts to liberate British nationals from the warzone. Now with a small reconnaissance team on the ground and two naval vessels in the region, they might allay some of this criticism.
More news will follow as it happens.
Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8:52 pm
As fighting intensifies in Khartoum, a UK military team is today, April 24, in Sudan looking to establish a safe evacuation route for British nationals. On Sunday 23, diplomats and their families were airlifted to safety.
The British government has been criticised for showing less interest in the safety of up to 4000 British nationals still stranded there. With near to 2000 of these requesting help, there is a feeling of abandonment.
The BBC understands that the team arrived in Port Sudan to begin the assessment but as yet no decisions on strategy have been reached.
The Development Minister, Andrew Mitchell was quoted by the BBC on Twitter as saying that Khartoum remains: “extremely dangerous” and that no evacuation option comes without: “grave risk to life”.
All British citizens still in Sudan advised to remain indoors wherever possible, says Development Minister Andrew Mitchell
He says Sudan's capital Khartoum remains "extremely dangerous" and no evacuation option comes without "grave risk to life"https://t.co/8D1fXwvYe7 pic.twitter.com/lCVj3LKrlm
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 24, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
