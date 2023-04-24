UPDATE: Sudan’s warring sides agree to 72-hour ceasefire

Blinken was reported to have said in a statement: “Following intense negotiation over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight on April 24, to last for 72 hours”.

Although temporary ceasefires have previously been attempted, these haven’t come to fruition. If this one is observed it may give British armed forces the opportunity they have been looking for, to evacuate British citizens trapped by the fighting.

This would be fortuitous for the UK Government, which has fielded criticism of inactivity in its attempts to liberate British nationals from the warzone. Now with a small reconnaissance team on the ground and two naval vessels in the region, they might allay some of this criticism.

More news will follow as it happens.