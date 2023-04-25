By Laura Kemp • 25 April 2023 • 8:20
The DGT Environmental Quality Seal explained.
Photo by Repsol
Shutterstock.com
The DGT Environmental Quality Seal is an instantly recognisable sticker that identifies the most environmentally friendly vehicles. There are two types of stickers: One for motorcycles and one for vehicles.
There are four quality seal categories based on the vehicle’s emission levels:
Battery electric vehicles (BEV); Range-extended electric vehicles (REEV); Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) with a minimum range of 40 km; and fuel cell vehicles.
Plug-in hybrid vehicles with a range of less than 40 km; hybrid electric vehicles (HEV); natural gas vehicles; and natural gas (CNG and LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vehicles.
Lightweight petrol cars and vans registered from January 2006; Lightweight diesel cars and vans registered from 2014; and heavy petrol or diesel vehicles with more than 8 seats registered from 2014.
Petrol vehicles must meet the Euro 4, 5 and 6 standards and diesel vehicles must meet the Euro 6 standard.
Lightweight petrol cars and vans registered from January 2000; Lightweight diesel cars and vans registered from January 2006; and heavy petrol or diesel vehicles with more than 8 seats registered from 2005
Petrol vehicles must meet the Euro 3 standard and diesel vehicles must meet the Euro 4 and 5 standards.
Spain’s new low-emission zones are in place in Madrid and Barcelona. Although the ITV sticker is mandatory, the DGT has said the environmental sticker is not. However, it warns that some town halls may require it to be mandatory and it is advisable to inform yourself to avoid problems.
The easiest way to get the DGT Environmental Quality Seal is through Correos, or any other postal office, either in-person or online here.
Correos is authorised by the DGT to issue its environmental quality seals and the sticker costs just €5 to purchase.
First, find the relevant sticker for your vehicle or motorcycle and add it to your basket on the Correos website. You are required to submit your documentation including the registration certificate of the vehicle for which you are requesting the quality seal, and the ID of the vehicle owner or the person authorised to make the request.
You will receive the sticker within 48 hours of your request and you will need to stick it in the lower right corner of the front windshield, inside the glass. If it is not placed in the correct location on the car, the driver can run the risk of getting fined.
Find out more about where to place the sticker here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.