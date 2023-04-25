By Laura Kemp • 25 April 2023 • 8:20

The DGT Environmental Quality Seal explained. Photo by Repsol Shutterstock.com

What is the DGT Environmental Quality Seal?

The DGT Environmental Quality Seal is an instantly recognisable sticker that identifies the most environmentally friendly vehicles. There are two types of stickers: One for motorcycles and one for vehicles.

What vehicles have the Environmental Quality Seal?

There are four quality seal categories based on the vehicle’s emission levels:

Zero-emissions-quality seal, blue. Applies to:

Battery electric vehicles (BEV); Range-extended electric vehicles (REEV); Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) with a minimum range of 40 km; and fuel cell vehicles.

Eco-quality seal, green and blue. Applies to:

Plug-in hybrid vehicles with a range of less than 40 km; hybrid electric vehicles (HEV); natural gas vehicles; and natural gas (CNG and LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vehicles.

C-quality seal, green. Applies to:

Lightweight petrol cars and vans registered from January 2006; Lightweight diesel cars and vans registered from 2014; and heavy petrol or diesel vehicles with more than 8 seats registered from 2014.

Petrol vehicles must meet the Euro 4, 5 and 6 standards and diesel vehicles must meet the Euro 6 standard.

B-quality seal, yellow. Applies to:

Lightweight petrol cars and vans registered from January 2000; Lightweight diesel cars and vans registered from January 2006; and heavy petrol or diesel vehicles with more than 8 seats registered from 2005

Petrol vehicles must meet the Euro 3 standard and diesel vehicles must meet the Euro 4 and 5 standards.

Where do vehicles need the Environmental Quality Seal?

Spain’s new low-emission zones are in place in Madrid and Barcelona. Although the ITV sticker is mandatory, the DGT has said the environmental sticker is not. However, it warns that some town halls may require it to be mandatory and it is advisable to inform yourself to avoid problems.

How do I get the Environmental Quality Seal?

The easiest way to get the DGT Environmental Quality Seal is through Correos, or any other postal office, either in-person or online here.

Correos is authorised by the DGT to issue its environmental quality seals and the sticker costs just €5 to purchase.

First, find the relevant sticker for your vehicle or motorcycle and add it to your basket on the Correos website. You are required to submit your documentation including the registration certificate of the vehicle for which you are requesting the quality seal, and the ID of the vehicle owner or the person authorised to make the request.

You will receive the sticker within 48 hours of your request and you will need to stick it in the lower right corner of the front windshield, inside the glass. If it is not placed in the correct location on the car, the driver can run the risk of getting fined.

Find out more about where to place the sticker here