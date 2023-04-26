By Guest Writer • 26 April 2023 • 18:21

Few doors are immune to scammers Credit: Sergeant Tom Robinson RLC CC

AS Spring leads into Summer, so a new batch of scammers turn up and this is a knock on the door and threaten type.

It probably didn’t help their cause that when they recently drove up in their white jeep and spoke to someone very close to Euro Weekly News that they were rumbled pretty quickly.

After Covid and then Brexit, some non-residents are just coming back to reopen their properties and to be told that there is a problem caused by the previous home owner or that debts have built up is a potential worry.

There’s a telephone number to call and a suggestion that their people can help the problem go away if you are ready to pay them for their assistance.

Some of us who settled here are getting on in years and may be very worried by such an approach and having seen the problem of some properties being built without licence in the past may be tempted to be taken in by the scammers.

Our advice is to a) ask for official identification and b) when it is not forthcoming just say” I’m calling the police for advice” and shut the door.