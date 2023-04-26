By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 18:22

BREAKING: Russian fighter jet crashes into lake in region near Finland border after bursting into flames Image: Jetkat Shutterstock.com

According to Russian state media, a military jet has crashed into a lake after it burst into flames in the Murmansk region, close to the Finland border.

A Russian fighter jet has crashed after it caught on fire in the region of Murmansk in Russia.

Authorities cited by the Russian state media agency TASS said that a MiG-31 fighter jet had crashed into a lake due to a fire onboard.

Officials said that “During the execution of a planned flight, one of the engines of the MiG-31 fighter jet caught fire, after which it fell”.

They added, “According to preliminary data, the plane crashed into the lake”.

The statement also said that “The pilots probably ejected”, as eyewitnesses claimed that they saw two paratroopers in the crash area.

Reports state that the crash occurred 10 km from the city of Monchegorsk near the island of Rizh-Guba.

The incident was also confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defence who also said that the pilots managed to eject the plane before the crash.