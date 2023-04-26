By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 18:22
BREAKING: Russian fighter jet crashes into lake in region near Finland border after bursting into flames
Image: Jetkat Shutterstock.com
A Russian fighter jet has crashed after it caught on fire in the region of Murmansk in Russia.
Authorities cited by the Russian state media agency TASS said that a MiG-31 fighter jet had crashed into a lake due to a fire onboard.
Officials said that “During the execution of a planned flight, one of the engines of the MiG-31 fighter jet caught fire, after which it fell”.
They added, “According to preliminary data, the plane crashed into the lake”.
The statement also said that “The pilots probably ejected”, as eyewitnesses claimed that they saw two paratroopers in the crash area.
Reports state that the crash occurred 10 km from the city of Monchegorsk near the island of Rizh-Guba.
The incident was also confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defence who also said that the pilots managed to eject the plane before the crash.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.