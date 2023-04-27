Motorhome market to continue growing for next few years

By Anna Ellis • 27 April 2023 • 15:09

Growing motorhome market to continue for next few years. Image: AMAFI.

The motorhome market is constantly growing, and the trend indicates that it will continue like this for the next few years, at least on the European continent.

According to estimates, the annual growth rate will be more than 7 per cent for the period between 2020 and 2025.

With this in mind, AMAFI Caravanning is in the process of opening a new motorhome rental headquarters in Alicante.

There are two well-defined segments in the market, those who buy the vehicles and those who rent them and AMAFI specializes in this last sector.

One of the most striking options offered by motorhome rentals in Alicante is the Elnagh Baron 581 model. This vehicle has a rear suite with a double bed on an island, a bathroom and a separate shower, guaranteeing high levels of comfort during trips.

In addition, it has the capacity for five people, a rear parking camera, stereo, GPS with maps of the entire European continent and radar alert, hands-free, Bluetooth and USB to play music and videos of different kinds.

It also has a comprehensive heating system, a full kitchen and free Wi-Fi service to connect up to ten devices.