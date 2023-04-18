By Anna Ellis • 18 April 2023 • 16:59

Visit the unique space that is the Fogueres de Alicante Museum. Image: Alicante City & Beach / Tourism.

The Fogueres de Alicante Museum is a unique space that shows the different evolutionary stages of the most representative festival of the city of Alicante.

The festival which is celebrated in the month of June: Les Fogueres de Sant Joan, is one that has been declared of International Tourist Interest.

Collections of the pardoned ninots (the figures that were saved from the fire), models of bonfires, typical costumes, etc. can be seen. The museum is completed with an audiovisual room with projections about the fiesta.

Entry to the Museum located at Rambla de Mendez Nunez nº 29, Alicante 03003 (corner with C/ Candida Jimeno Gargallo) is free.

From September until June, the opening hours are Tuesday until Friday from 10:00.AM until 1:30.PM then 5:00.PM until 7:30.PM. Saturdays and Sundays the opening times are from 10:00.AM until 1:30.PM.

The opening hours for July and August are Tuesday to Friday from 10:00.AM until 1:30.PM then 6:00.PM until 8:30.PM and on Saturdays from 10:00.AM until 1:30.PM.

Access to the Museum will be restricted 15 minutes before closing time.

For more information email: fiestas@alicante.es or call (+34) 965 146 828.