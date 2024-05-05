Watch them grow in Leiden

By Linda Hall •
Published: 05 May 2024 • 13:30
LEIDEN: New parents will be invited to plant a tree
Photo credit: Leiden city hall
Leiden city hall is giving new parents the opportunity to watch a tree grow at the same time as their child.
All those who register a birth in Leiden will receive a voucher for a geboorteboom (birth tree) which, as municipal officials point out, will contribute to the well-being of the city long after their child has outgrown other presents of toys and clothes.
The first trees will be handed out on June 1 at The Field, a popular Leiden venue, with a second event planned for the autumn.
“We looked at the numbers for last year and about a thousand babies were born in the city,” Leiden spokesperson Inge Roest said, pointing out the beneficial impact that another thousand trees would have on the city.
As well as providing shade at the height of the summer, trees boost biodiversity and help to cut down on carbondioxe emissions while absorbing rainwater and reducing the risk of flooding, she said.
With little space now available in the city centre for large-scale tree plantings, the municipal authorities are encouraging residents – and new parents – to help out by planting them on their own properties. There could be room in front or back garden or even in a large pot on a balcony.
As well as city hall and local environmentalist groups, Rotterdam-based Cool Down City, which has distributed 7,344 trees in Rotterdam and 797 in Leiden in a bid limit global warming, is collaborating with the scheme.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.