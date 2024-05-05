By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 May 2024 • 13:28

Retired Royal Naval sailors support local Age Concern Charity. Image: Maureen Jenkins.

The Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB) is committed to supporting local charities.

As part of this ongoing commitment, the members were delighted to contribute to Age Concern, a vital organisation in the community.

Every year, during the RNATB Annual General Meeting, members nominate and vote for charities to receive donations from funds collected throughout the year.

Age Concern was nominated by the RNATB Shipmates not only because they believe and appreciate the service they provide to the mature UK expats living in the local area, but also as a special thank-you to the Melody Makers.

The Melody Makers regularly perform in aid of their designated charity of Age Concern and provided a tremendous rendition of Christmas Carols to the shipmates and guests for the first hour at the RNATB Christmas Dinner and Dance in December 2023.

Donation presentation

The donation was presented to Rita Blades, the local Age Concern Centre Manager, by Tony Jenkins, the RNATB Chairman.

Also present were Shirley Watmough, an Age Concern Volunteer and RNATB Treasurer, Carl Louden, along with RNATB Organiser Locum, Maureen Jenkins, who was capturing the moment in photos.

About Age Concern

Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur, a registered nonprofit charity, has been serving the community since 1998.

Their area of operation stretches from south of Alicante down to the Murcia border and inland to Vega Baja. They aim to advocate for the over-50s, promote their role in society, and streamline benefits for expatriates.

For those interested in supporting or learning more about Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur, they can be reached by phone at (+34) 966786887, via email at costablanca@ageconcern.org.es, or through their website:.ageconcerncostablancasur.org.

Their physical address is C. Paganini, 03184 El Chaparral, Alicante.

The RNATB Shipmates extend their best wishes to Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur for their continued success in providing invaluable services across the Costa Blanca area.

Would you like to know more about the RNATB?

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) offers free membership and is a registered UK charity.

While originally established for Royal Naval personnel, the RNA welcomes serving or retired military Veterans and civilians alike.

The Torrevieja branch (RNATB) boasts a diverse membership, embracing camaraderie, loyalty, patriotism, and unity and organises various social events for members to enjoy.

If you’re interested in joining or learning more about RNATB, they hold meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 5:00 PM at the Lakeview Bar & Restaurant in Alicante.

Alternatively, you can reach out to Tony Jenkins via email at ChairmanRNATB@Gmail.com, by phone at (+34) 693866709, or via WhatsApp at (+44) 70576117222.