An all-important guide to the 10 best estate agents in Benalmadena, Costa del Sol (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 28 April 2023 • 9:38

Image - Lukasz Janyst/shutterstock

Buying or selling a property is undoubtedly one of the most stressful and time-consuming tasks in life. A huge decision to make, particularly if you are relocating to another country with a foreign language to contend with, it is essential to hire a trusted and reputable estate agent with knowledge of the local area and plenty of experience.

With so many property agents in Benalmadena and the surrounding areas on the Costa del Sol, finding the right company to look after your needs and requirements can be a minefield. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide on the best estate agents in Benalmadena to help you on your buying, selling or long-term rental journey in sunny Spain.

Although it is an exciting time with many possibilities and life-changing decisions, buying or selling your property involves a lot of careful planning. Enough time is needed to find the right estate agency, arrange viewings of potential properties, and organise all of the required documents. The Spanish real estate sector is notoriously confusing, that’s why it is paramount to seek the help of an experienced and knowledgeable estate agency to help you throughout the process.

To ensure everything goes smoothly with your move to or from Benalmadena, we have researched the best estate agencies in the area to help you during every step of the journey, as well as current property prices and the documents you may need.

The best estate agents in Benalmadena

There are lots of estate agencies on the Costa del Sol promising access to the best properties in the most popular locations, but how do you know who you can trust and who will provide an honest and transparent service? In this section, we have listed 10 of the best estate agents in Benalmadena to save you valuable time and money.

Rainbow Realty

Established in 2005, the team at Rainbow Realty has extensive knowledge of the property market on the Costa del Sol and has built a foundation of trust and honesty with both buyers and vendors in the area. Focusing on the needs and requirements of their international clients, Rainbow Realty has a large portfolio of long-term rentals and properties for sale.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 466 521

Property Benalmadena

Priding themselves on professionalism and personalised service since opening in 2004, the team at Property Benalmadena offers all types of property in Benalmadena and the Costa del Sol. With a background in law, owner Daniel Martinez and the team of specialists can assist you in buying or selling your property.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 951 778 130

Sunny Home Real Estate

An innovative family business, Sunny Home Real Estate has been specialising in real estate and financing since 2002. Knowing the importance of buying a new home, the team aims to give you a pleasant experience by helping you find the best property to suit your needs and budget.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 444 685

Arcasas

Arcasas is a Real Estate Agency established in 1983 in Benalmadena Costa. Focusing mainly on the municipality of Benalmadena in its nuclei, Benalmadena Costa, Pueblo and Arroyo de la Miel, Arcasas has a wide range of properties including flats, studios, apartments, penthouses, duplexes, villas, chalets, plots, bars, restaurants, pubs and hotels.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 444 639

RR Estate Properties

The young and dynamic team at RR Estate Properties have a shared common objective to satisfy the demand of clients on the Costa del Sol. Focusing on the promotion, purchase, sale and construction of all kinds of urban and rustic properties, they can provide you with new and second-hand homes, chalets, farms and rentals throughout the province.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 576 088

Gapp Properties

Based in Benalmadena, the English and Spanish-speaking team are specialists in property sales, long-term rentals and holiday lets with an extensive range of properties to rent in Benalmadena, Arroyo de la Miel and along the Costa del Sol.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 574 051

Irene Homes

The team at Irene Homes helps clients to buy, sell, and rent properties. With over 30 years in the real estate sector, Irene Homes is with you from start to finish and can assist you with properties in Benalmadena and the surrounding areas.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 951 20 40 20

Benalsun Properties

The professional and experienced team at Benalsun Properties work with you to offer the best services so that you can quickly find your home, farm or any property you want to buy or rent. For those who wish to rent or sell their property, Benalsun will help you to manage your real estate in the best way.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 699 556 038

Silversea Properties

Silversea Properties, located in Benalmadena since 2002, offer a wide portfolio of different properties for all types of budgets and preferences. Not only will the team find the appropriate property, but they can suggest lawyers, banks, notaries, and and extended after-sales service after the contracts have been signed.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 003 133

Property prices in Benalmadena

Benalmadena offers a range of property types including apartments close to the beach, rural townhouses and cortijos, stunning houses with a pool and gardens, and luxurious new build villas with all of the latest amenities.

A two-bedroom middle-floor apartment in a complex near the beach will cost from around €180,000, a semi-detached townhouse with three bedrooms and a pool will cost around €300,000, while a penthouse duplex offering panoramic views will cost from €1 million and a luxury new-build villa will cost from €2.6 million.

As of April 2023, the average property price in Benalmadena is €650,000, with the lowest prices for properties in Parque de la Paloma, Solymar, and Puerto Marina with an average price of between €550,000 and €590,000.

What documents do you need to buy a property in Benalmadena?

You should make sure that you have seen the following documents before closing the deal on your new property:

A paid-up receipt for the previous owner’s annual property tax (IBI).

The cadastral certificate gives the exact boundaries and square metres of your land.

The licence of first occupancy or habitation certificate issued by the town hall.

The receipt to prove all utility bills have been paid by the previous owner.

If applicable, a certificate signed by the President of the Community of Property Owners (see Comunidad de Vecinos) stating that there are no outstanding debts.

From 1 June 2013, all homes for sale or to let in Spain have been required by law to have an energy efficiency certificate.

What documents do you need to sell a property in Benalmadena?

The main documents you will need may include:

Deeds of the property.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Your passport and NIE number.

Calculation and advice regarding Capital Gains Tax.

Fiscal representation throughout the whole process.

Preparation of utility contracts, community charges, and “Suma” invoices.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.