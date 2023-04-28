An all-important guide to the 10 best estate agents in Benalmadena, Costa del Sol (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 28 April 2023 • 9:38
Image - Lukasz Janyst/shutterstock
Although it is an exciting time with many possibilities and life-changing decisions, buying or selling your property involves a lot of careful planning. Enough time is needed to find the right estate agency, arrange viewings of potential properties, and organise all of the required documents. The Spanish real estate sector is notoriously confusing, that’s why it is paramount to seek the help of an experienced and knowledgeable estate agency to help you throughout the process.
To ensure everything goes smoothly with your move to or from Benalmadena, we have researched the best estate agencies in the area to help you during every step of the journey, as well as current property prices and the documents you may need.
There are lots of estate agencies on the Costa del Sol promising access to the best properties in the most popular locations, but how do you know who you can trust and who will provide an honest and transparent service? In this section, we have listed 10 of the best estate agents in Benalmadena to save you valuable time and money.
Established in 2005, the team at Rainbow Realty has extensive knowledge of the property market on the Costa del Sol and has built a foundation of trust and honesty with both buyers and vendors in the area. Focusing on the needs and requirements of their international clients, Rainbow Realty has a large portfolio of long-term rentals and properties for sale.
Website: Click here
Telephone: +34 952 466 521
Priding themselves on professionalism and personalised service since opening in 2004, the team at Property Benalmadena offers all types of property in Benalmadena and the Costa del Sol. With a background in law, owner Daniel Martinez and the team of specialists can assist you in buying or selling your property.
Telephone: +34 951 778 130
An innovative family business, Sunny Home Real Estate has been specialising in real estate and financing since 2002. Knowing the importance of buying a new home, the team aims to give you a pleasant experience by helping you find the best property to suit your needs and budget.
Telephone: +34 952 444 685
Arcasas is a Real Estate Agency established in 1983 in Benalmadena Costa. Focusing mainly on the municipality of Benalmadena in its nuclei, Benalmadena Costa, Pueblo and Arroyo de la Miel, Arcasas has a wide range of properties including flats, studios, apartments, penthouses, duplexes, villas, chalets, plots, bars, restaurants, pubs and hotels.
Telephone: +34 952 444 639
The young and dynamic team at RR Estate Properties have a shared common objective to satisfy the demand of clients on the Costa del Sol. Focusing on the promotion, purchase, sale and construction of all kinds of urban and rustic properties, they can provide you with new and second-hand homes, chalets, farms and rentals throughout the province.
Telephone: +34 952 576 088
Based in Benalmadena, the English and Spanish-speaking team are specialists in property sales, long-term rentals and holiday lets with an extensive range of properties to rent in Benalmadena, Arroyo de la Miel and along the Costa del Sol.
Telephone: +34 952 574 051
The team at Irene Homes helps clients to buy, sell, and rent properties. With over 30 years in the real estate sector, Irene Homes is with you from start to finish and can assist you with properties in Benalmadena and the surrounding areas.
Telephone: +34 951 20 40 20
The professional and experienced team at Benalsun Properties work with you to offer the best services so that you can quickly find your home, farm or any property you want to buy or rent. For those who wish to rent or sell their property, Benalsun will help you to manage your real estate in the best way.
Telephone: +34 699 556 038
Silversea Properties, located in Benalmadena since 2002, offer a wide portfolio of different properties for all types of budgets and preferences. Not only will the team find the appropriate property, but they can suggest lawyers, banks, notaries, and and extended after-sales service after the contracts have been signed.
Telephone: +34 952 003 133
Benalmadena offers a range of property types including apartments close to the beach, rural townhouses and cortijos, stunning houses with a pool and gardens, and luxurious new build villas with all of the latest amenities.
A two-bedroom middle-floor apartment in a complex near the beach will cost from around €180,000, a semi-detached townhouse with three bedrooms and a pool will cost around €300,000, while a penthouse duplex offering panoramic views will cost from €1 million and a luxury new-build villa will cost from €2.6 million.
As of April 2023, the average property price in Benalmadena is €650,000, with the lowest prices for properties in Parque de la Paloma, Solymar, and Puerto Marina with an average price of between €550,000 and €590,000.
You should make sure that you have seen the following documents before closing the deal on your new property:
The main documents you will need may include:
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.