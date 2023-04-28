Surgeons remove ovarian cyst weighing almost 100 kilos from a woman in Poland

By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 1:33

Image of surgeons performing an operation. Credit: Senior Airman Peter Reft - Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

During an operation at a hospital in Poland, surgeons removed an ovarian cyst weighing almost 100 kilos from a 24-year-old woman.

The patient underwent an operation at the Rzeszow Clinical University Hospital on Tuesday, April 25. In a statement released by the hospital after the successful removal, the head of the gynaecology unit explained: “I had never seen such a large cyst”.

An operation was carried out that began with the drainage of about one hundred litres of fluid from the cyst, the diameter of which reached an incredible one metre.

On arrival at the medical facility on April 19, the patient weighed 182 kilos despite her height of just 1.58 metres. She had such a large abdominal circumference that her body would not fit in the hospital’s CT machine. That made it difficult to carry out the tests that eventually ended up confirming the clinical picture to doctors.

The patient explained that she was afraid to the hospital previously due to “fear”, despite acknowledging that her general condition was “bad” and she could barely walk. Other pathologies had not been detected in the pelvis or abdomen before though.

As reported by the hospital, after coming through a successful operation, the patient was now looking forward to starting a “normal life”. She plans on getting out of the hospital, losing the excess skin, going back to work, and starting a family, as reported by 20minutos.es.