Ryanair forced to cancel 220 flights on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary apologised to around 40,000 travellers this Saturday, April 29. As a result of industrial action by French air traffic controllers, his airline has been forced to cancel 220 flights on Bank Holiday Monday.

In a video message posted on social media, the CEO lashed out at the French authorities and also Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

His argument was that flights were being unfairly affected by the strikes even when they do not originate from or arrive at any airports in France.

“France is using minimum service legislation to protect its local French flights, but all the cancellations are then being disproportionately passed on to English flights, Irish flights, Italian flights, Spanish flights, and German flights. This is unfair”, he stressed.

Next Monday, May 1, will be the 51st day that French air traffic controllers (ATC) have been out on strike. Industrial action has affected the country since the passing of President Macron’s controversial bill to increase the age of retirement for French workers from 62 to 64.

Mr O’Leary pointed out: “When there are ATC strikes in Italy, they protect overflights. In Greece they protect overflights. France must be required by the EU Commission to protect overflights”, he emphasised.

He continued: “It is unfair that flights from the UK to Spain or from Italy to Portugal are being cancelled simply because a bunch of French air traffic control units want to go on strike. We respect their right to strike, but if they want to strike cancel the French flights, protect the overflights”.

“To those 40,000 passengers whose flights will be cancelled on Monday, we apologise sincerely”, the airline boss said. Mr O’Leary explained that emails had already been sent to all passengers on the affected routes with plans ongoing to rectify their situation. There has been no indication yet as to which flights will be cut on Monday.

According to him, a petition calling on Ms Von Der Leyen to take action and protect passengers has already collected in excess of 620,000 signatures, as reported by independent.ie.