By Betty Henderson • 01 May 2023 • 15:00

Businessman Juan del Río Mapelli accepts an honour on International Workers Day. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

IN A special tribute to mark International Workers Day on Monday, May 1, Marbella City Council recognised local businessman Juan del Río Mapelli for his outstanding commitment to job creation and community development.

The ceremony was held at a busy passageway on Marqués del Duero avenue in San Pedro Alcántara, which has been named after the local businessman, in recognition of his dedication to promoting economic growth and social development in the region.

Marbella City Mayor Ángeles Muñoz praised del Río for his charisma and diverse charity work, highlighting his contribution to the community.

She noted that del Río opened his first pharmacy in the area in 1958 and continued to expand his business interests over the years. Muñoz also spoke of his extensive involvement in various charity groups alongside his business work, including the Rotary Club of Marbella, the Peña de La Corvina society, and the marine Red Cross.

Del Río, accompanied by his wife and children, expressed his deep gratitude for the recognition, calling it a “very emotional” moment. He has been instrumental in promoting economic growth in the region through his business activities, and his extensive philanthropic work has helped to build a stronger sense of community in San Pedro Alcántara.

His wife also shared her pride in her huband and the local community, saying that there is a unique sense of community and identity.

Del Río has been a well-known businessperson in the region for many years, and the tribute paid to him by the Marbella City Council is a symbol of his unwavering commitment to community development and job creation.

The dedication of the passageway in his honour will serve as a lasting reminder of his contribution to the region and his commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous community.

The ceremony on International Workers Day highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and community engagement in building a prosperous and inclusive society.