By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 20:04

Travel chaos as hundreds of easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways flights cancelled Image: Fasttailwind Shutterstock.com

Strike by employees of the French air traffic control has resulted in flights to holiday hotspots in Spain, Portugal, Italy and France being cancelled.

Thousands of British travellers have been impacted after a strike by the employees of the French air traffic control has resulted in hundreds of flights being cancelled.

The strike affected major UK airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways, as the air traffic control employees staged a walkout on Labour Day on Monday, May 1.

According to the Daily Star, many Brits who were travelling to or from the UK could be impacted by this strike, as they plan to leave or return back to the country after the long weekend.

The strike resulted in several planes being unable to fly into French airspace or land at airports in the country, having a major impact on flights being operated from the UK.

The employees started the strike on the evening of Sunday, April 30, and it is expected to end on the morning of Tuesday, May 2.

Airports in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Nantes and Nice are among the most affected by the strike.

Local reports state that the airlines had been warned to cancel flights over the weekend, after the news of the strike was announced.

As per a statement by Ryanair, 220 departures have been cancelled, resulting in over 40,000 passengers being affected.

Flights from London Stansted, Bristol, Manchester and Edinburgh flying to Spain, France, Portugal and Italy have been affected.

Aside from this, easyJet also reportedly cancelled flights from London Gatwick, Luton, Bristol and Manchester to airports in France.

About 40 flights operated by British Airways have also been cancelled, and the passengers have been offered the options of a full refund, rebooking, or similar flights operated by other airlines.