Curacao Online Casinos: A Guide to Gaming and Gambling Licenses

By Guest Writer • 02 May 2023 • 21:46

Curacao is a well-established iGaming licensing location, boasting over 450 licensed online casinos. According to Mendelson, this license is highly cost-effective, featuring low renewal fees and no gaming taxes, unlike other jurisdictions. The application process is also simple, taking just a few weeks to complete. It is noteworthy that Curacao online casinos have the option to utilise cryptocurrencies for payments.

Curacao has been a major player in the online gambling industry for a long time, with a license that dates back to 1996. It makes it one of the oldest iGaming jurisdictions worldwide. As long as companies have a license and adhere to the terms and requirements, online gambling is legal in Curacao.

In Curacao, the Justice Minister holds the sole discretion to issue licenses after an application procedure. There are two types of licenses available: the master license and the sublicense. Only four master licenses have been issued since 1996, with the rest being sub-licenses. Providers typically would not apply for a master license as it grants the holder the ability to provide sub-licenses to other casinos and online gambling sites.

Reasons to Choose Curacao Gambling License

There are many reasons to choose Curacao. Let’s take a look at them.

The Curacao license is widely recognised as one of the most affordable licenses, with a customised turnkey package that costs approximately EUR 23,500, covering corporate structures, payments, and the license itself. Furthermore, renewal fees are minimal, and there are no gaming taxes, unlike in other jurisdictions.

The application process is fast and can be completed within a few weeks, making it a perfect option for start-ups that want to keep their expenses to a minimum and become profitable as soon as possible.

The Curacao license covers all games, requiring only one license application. As your business grows, it’s essential to update your business description. The sublicense covers B2B software providers and operators, such as slots, sports betting, lottery, eSports, and games of skill and chance, among others.

Maintaining the Curacao license and its corresponding corporate structures is also a straightforward process.

Running a business from Curacao has another significant advantage, the absence of VAT and corporate profit tax. It allows operators to maximise their revenue and reinvest in their businesses. Additionally, Curacao permits the use of popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether as payment methods, providing more flexibility for both operators and players.

Drawbacks of Getting a Curacao License

Although the Curacao license has its advantages, it is not held in as high regard as licenses issued by the Malta Gaming Authority or the UK Gambling Commission. These jurisdictions have more stringent requirements and are more expensive to obtain.

In 2006, the Curacao Gaming Authority was embroiled in controversy when it was revealed that some of the casinos operating under its license were utilising pirated games from NetEnt and Novomatic. The CGA did not explain how the use of such software went undetected, and this event continues to be a blemish in the organisation’s history.

What Do You Need to Get Curacao License for Your Gambling Site?

The process of obtaining an iGaming license is not an easy one, but some licenses are less complicated than others. The application process for a Curacao license is simple and does not involve excessive bureaucracy.

A few of the requirements to get a Curacao license are,

Police clearance certificate.

Identification documents, including utility bills and password.

Letter of reference from a lawyer or accountant to prove you are a person of standing of proper and fit conduct.

Software agreements.

3rd party random number generator.

How to Make a Complaint through Curacao Gaming Authority?

A robust complaints procedure is imperative to ensure safety on online betting platforms. In the event of unfair treatment, it is crucial to notify the casino promptly, enabling them to address the concerns on time.

If direct communication with the casino proves futile in resolving the issue, you may resort to visiting the CGA website and completing a complaint form that provides comprehensive details of the matter. It is important to note that the CGA supports the casino during such circumstances. Alternatively, you can utilise a complaint resolution centre, such as ours, where proficient complaint specialists can assist you in settling the problem.

Finding the Best Curacao Casino Online

Identifying a reliable online casino possessing a Curaçao license can be a daunting task, given that some unethical entities may offer subpar customer service. The license requirements are comparatively lenient, which may result in lower standards. Nevertheless, numerous exemplary gambling sites based in Curaçao are still available. Hence, it is vital to understand how to select a trustworthy one.

Here are some of the factors you should consider before choosing the best Curacao online casinos.

· Game Selection

Ensure that the casino offers a broad selection of games from renowned software providers, including live dealer games, slots, and table games.

· Bonuses and Promotions

Choose a casino that provides generous bonuses and promotions to aid in boosting your bankroll.

· Payment Methods

Confirm that the casino offers various secure and convenient payment options, such as credit/debit cards, eWallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

· Customer Support

Opt for a casino that provides 24/7 customer support through multiple channels, such as live chat, email, and phone.

· Security and Fairness

Verify that the casino employs cutting-edge encryption technology to safeguard your personal and financial data. Additionally, ensure that the games undergo regular audits for fairness by third-party testing agencies.

· Reputation and Reviews

Analyse online reviews and forums to assess the casino’s reputation, payout speed, and customer service, based on the experiences of other players.

Bottom Line

The Curacao license presents an alluring choice for online gaming operators due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of acquisition, and industry popularity. Furthermore, Curacao offers a stable political and social environment, adept at catering to the requirements of iGaming providers. The authorities extend a warm welcome to new businesses, and the widespread use of English throughout the country facilitates ease of communication. It is a highly recommended option for start-ups and individuals seeking to minimise costs.

Sponsored