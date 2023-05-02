Curacao Online Casinos: A Guide to Gaming and Gambling Licenses

By Guest Writer • 02 May 2023 • 21:46
Curacao is a well-established iGaming licensing location, boasting over 450 licensed online casinos. According to Mendelson, this license is highly cost-effective, featuring low renewal fees and no gaming taxes, unlike other jurisdictions. The application process is also simple, taking just a few weeks to complete. It is noteworthy that Curacao online casinos have the option to utilise cryptocurrencies for payments.
Curacao has been a major player in the online gambling industry for a long time, with a license that dates back to 1996. It makes it one of the oldest iGaming jurisdictions worldwide. As long as companies have a license and adhere to the terms and requirements, online gambling is legal in Curacao.
In Curacao, the Justice Minister holds the sole discretion to issue licenses after an application procedure. There are two types of licenses available: the master license and the sublicense. Only four master licenses have been issued since 1996, with the rest being sub-licenses. Providers typically would not apply for a master license as it grants the holder the ability to provide sub-licenses to other casinos and online gambling sites.
There are many reasons to choose Curacao. Let’s take a look at them.
Although the Curacao license has its advantages, it is not held in as high regard as licenses issued by the Malta Gaming Authority or the UK Gambling Commission. These jurisdictions have more stringent requirements and are more expensive to obtain.
In 2006, the Curacao Gaming Authority was embroiled in controversy when it was revealed that some of the casinos operating under its license were utilising pirated games from NetEnt and Novomatic. The CGA did not explain how the use of such software went undetected, and this event continues to be a blemish in the organisation’s history.
The process of obtaining an iGaming license is not an easy one, but some licenses are less complicated than others. The application process for a Curacao license is simple and does not involve excessive bureaucracy.
A few of the requirements to get a Curacao license are,
A robust complaints procedure is imperative to ensure safety on online betting platforms. In the event of unfair treatment, it is crucial to notify the casino promptly, enabling them to address the concerns on time.
If direct communication with the casino proves futile in resolving the issue, you may resort to visiting the CGA website and completing a complaint form that provides comprehensive details of the matter. It is important to note that the CGA supports the casino during such circumstances. Alternatively, you can utilise a complaint resolution centre, such as ours, where proficient complaint specialists can assist you in settling the problem.
Identifying a reliable online casino possessing a Curaçao license can be a daunting task, given that some unethical entities may offer subpar customer service. The license requirements are comparatively lenient, which may result in lower standards. Nevertheless, numerous exemplary gambling sites based in Curaçao are still available. Hence, it is vital to understand how to select a trustworthy one.
Here are some of the factors you should consider before choosing the best Curacao online casinos.
Ensure that the casino offers a broad selection of games from renowned software providers, including live dealer games, slots, and table games.
Choose a casino that provides generous bonuses and promotions to aid in boosting your bankroll.
Confirm that the casino offers various secure and convenient payment options, such as credit/debit cards, eWallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies.
Opt for a casino that provides 24/7 customer support through multiple channels, such as live chat, email, and phone.
Verify that the casino employs cutting-edge encryption technology to safeguard your personal and financial data. Additionally, ensure that the games undergo regular audits for fairness by third-party testing agencies.
Analyse online reviews and forums to assess the casino’s reputation, payout speed, and customer service, based on the experiences of other players.
The Curacao license presents an alluring choice for online gaming operators due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of acquisition, and industry popularity. Furthermore, Curacao offers a stable political and social environment, adept at catering to the requirements of iGaming providers. The authorities extend a warm welcome to new businesses, and the widespread use of English throughout the country facilitates ease of communication. It is a highly recommended option for start-ups and individuals seeking to minimise costs.
