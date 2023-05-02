Klopp in hot water with FA

By John Ensor • 02 May 2023 • 20:19
Liverpool boss in trouble.
feelphoto/Shutterstock.com
The FA has charged Klopp with alleged improper conduct after his remarks about referee Paul Tierney following Sunday’s match against Tottenham, writes the Evening Standard, Tuesday, May 2.
In a post-match rant Klopp criticised referee Tierney, for having an agenda against the Reds.
The FA deadline is Friday for Klopp to answer the charge against him, namely that his comments, ‘imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute.’
A statement issued by the FA today said ‘Liverpool FC’s Jürgen Klopp has been charged following their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 30 April.
‘It is alleged that the manager’s comments regarding the match official during post-match media interviews constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute.
“Jürgen Klopp has until Friday 5 May to provide a response.”
In a press conference held today, Klopp said he regretted his comments. The Liverpool boss could face a hefty fine and a touchline ban.
