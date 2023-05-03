By Betty Henderson • 03 May 2023 • 12:00

There were plenty of smiling faces and wagging tails. Photo credit: The Under Dog (via Facebook)

ANIMAL lovers and their furry friends gathered in Torre del Mar on Monday, May 1 for a walk known as the ‘Podwalk’ to celebrate the ‘Day of the Podenco’.

The Podwalk, organised by the Under Dog rescue and animal rights organisation and APARIV – Asociación Protectora de Animales del Rincón de la Victoria, was dedicated to the welfare and protection of hunting dogs in Spain, particularly the Podenco breed.

The Podwalk event started at the Torre del Mar promenade at 7:30 pm and covered a distance of three kilometres to La Caleta before returning to Torre del Mar. Participants paid a donation entry fee to participate which went towards hunting dog rescue and welfare.

The Day of the Podenco ‘Podwalk’ event was an exciting social gathering for dogs and their owners. Podenco lovers from all over the area came together to enjoy the stunning Axarquia coastline while raising money for a good cause. The walk was a great success, with the organisers delighted with the turnout and a total of €225 raised.

In addition to the Podwalk, the event also offered an exciting raffle, with Christina being the lucky winner of a bottle of bubbly. The Under Dog is already planning another raffle for a hamper with tickets set to be released in July, as well as another dog walk in October when the weather cools down.

Hayley Stout, from The Under Dog also wanted to highlight the plight of Podenco dogs in Spain, who often suffer from poor treatment, but are wonderful animals and loving pets.

Podenco dogs have been described as the ‘most abused dogs in Spain’ since they are bred to hunt and often kept in degrading, squalid conditions.

The Podwalk was a wonderful event that brought together animal lovers and their four-legged friends for a great cause. Organisers took to Facebook to express their gratitude to all who attended and contributed to the event’s success.

Anyone interested in learning more about the UnderDog can check out their Facebook page.