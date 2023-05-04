By Glenn Wickman • 04 May 2023 • 16:12
Students at the Villa Romana museum in Albir. Image by Alfaz Town Hall
Students of a digital conservation course organised by the Mubag analysed both sites as successful examples of the application of digital tools in the interpretation of historical heritage remains.
Villa Romana has recently incorporated a new technological resource, namely the use of virtual reality glasses allowing visitors to live an immersive experience by travelling back in time to see how the area’s inhabitants lived back in the 5th century AD.
These glasses are suitable for all audiences and available in Spanish, Valencian and English. They offer a 360º virtual dramatised documentary recreating three scenes of daily life in the Villa Romana.
According to Villa Romana director Carolina Frías, “the main challenge of heritage interpretation is to ensure that the public enjoys being in a museum and, to do this, we have a number of tools that will allow users to connect with a historical past that has little to do with their everyday reality”.
