Javea calls to ban bull-running

By Glenn Wickman • 04 May 2023 • 16:28
Image by Daniel Leppens/Shutterstock
Alana Serrano presented the document with the signatures to the Town Hall last week accompanied by representatives of animal welfare societies from Teulada Moraira, Denia and Benitachell.
“It is clear that the majority of residents reject this form of animal mistreatment,” said Sra Serrano as she filed the petition with the municipal authorities and called on Mayor José Chulvi, whom she met in February, to hold a referendum on whether or not to cancel these festivities.
She added that the bull-based events could be replaced with cultural and fun celebrations for the whole town.
The council had previously dropped the bou embolat (bull with fire on its horns) from the local fiestas over animal welfare concerns.
“It is time for Javea to take a step forward and become free of animal cruelty,” the petitioner sentenced, adding that there are hundreds of injuries and even deaths every year at these events throughout the Valencia Region.
