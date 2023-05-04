Kidnappers demand €1 MILLION for businessman in Benalmádena, Costa del Sol

By John Ensor • 04 May 2023 • 18:53

Police solve kidnapping in five hours. Image: Guardia Civil/Official

A foreign businessman was kidnapped by three men who sent a photo of the victim with a gun to his head and demanded €1m for his release.

On Wednesday, May 3 at around 13:00 hours, police received a report of a kidnapping which took place in Benalmádena, Costa del Sol, writes Malaga Hoy.

The details were immediately given to officers attached to the Organised Crime section of the Provincial Police Station and the Torremolinos-Benalmádena Police Station.

The foreign businessman who deals in cryptocurrency management dealing in luxury vehicles was taken hostage by three men who took him from a villa in Benalmádena.

The kidnappers then sent a disturbing image of the businessman, with a gun pointed directly at his head.

The alarm was raised by a friend of the kidnapped businessman, who called from Budapest, Hungary, after he had received the photograph and audio messages from the victim’s phone, urging him to pay one million euros for his release.

Amazingly within just five hours, investigators had managed to free the captive and had arrested the alleged perpetrators.

It appears that due to a lack of vigilance by the captors, the victim was able to send a photograph, taken through a window, of the place where he was being held.

The snapshot later allowed investigators to find the whereabouts of the businessman, which turned out to be a large three-storey villa in Benalmádena.

Eventually, police managed to identify the place where the victim was being held captive and formulate a plan to rescue him.

Acting quickly, the National Police set up an extensive operation made up of fifty police officers, who surrounded the house with the aim of rescuing the victim and arresting the captors.

Police gained entry to the property at around 6 pm yesterday, where they found two firearms with ammunition, one fitted with a silencer, a room fitted out with plastic sheeting and saws, and between 1,200 – 5,000 euros.

The captors were successfully arrested, two Greek nationals and one Albanian, aged 35, 36 and 54. The three detainees are currently all being held at the Provincial Police Station awaiting trial.

The young businessman has also been released who thankfully only sustained minor bruises.