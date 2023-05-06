By Imran Khan • 06 May 2023 • 16:27

BREAKING: Tiger Woods accused by ex-girlfriend of sexual harassment Image: Debby Wong Shutterstock.com

Erica Herman, Tiger Woods´s ex-girlfriend, has accused him of sexual harassment and alleges that the professional golfer made her sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Professional golfer Tiger Woods has been accused by his former girlfriend of sexually harassing her.

Erica Herman has made this accusation, as per a court document cited by Mail Online on Saturday, May 6.

According to the document, Herman also alleges that Woods made her sign a non-disclosure agreement and threatened to fire her if she disagreed, as she used to work for him.

Woods reportedly dated Herman for almost six years and the documents accusing him of sexual harassment were filed by her attorney Benjamin Hobas in Florida, US, at the Martin Court on Friday, May 5.

As per the documents, Herman has also alleged that the 15-time major winner “pursued a sexual relationship” with her at the time she was working as an employee at the South Florida restaurant, reportedly owned by him.

Herman alleges that he then forced her to sign the NDA.