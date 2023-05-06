Mexico says shipments of killer opioid fentanyl are coming from China

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador believes shipments of fentanyl are arriving in the port of Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico, from China.

The drug has been a major driving force in the opioid crisis in the US, where these types of drugs are responsible for over 1,500 deaths per week. Known to arrive from the southern borders of the US, these drugs are considered an epidemic in America. The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) believes that these synthetic drugs are manufactured by Mexican cartels, and while this may remain true, the Mexican President says he has proof they are being imported.

At the request of US politicians, President López Obrador has asked for Chinese cooperation in stopping the shipments, but plans to repeat his plea to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As reported by the BBC on Friday the Mexican president said: “In a very respectful manner, we are going to send this information to reiterate the request that they help us.”