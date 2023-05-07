BREAKING: Tragedy as at least 27 people killed inside mine after massive fire  

By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 17:50

BREAKING: Tragedy as at least 27 people killed inside a gold mine after massive fire

Authorities in Peru have said that at least 27 people have died in a fire on Sunday, May 7, inside a mine in the Arequipa region.

A major fire inside a gold mine in Peru has resulted in at least 27 people being killed.

According to local reports, cited by La Razon, the Peruvian public prosecutor’s office confirmed on Sunday, May 7, that the people died after a fire started in the Esperanza 1 mine, located in the district of Yanaquihua, in the province of Condesuyos, Arequipa.

Officials said that the fire quickly spread through the wooden blocks that support the deposit for gold extraction, preventing the miners from getting out.

James Casquino, the mayor of Yanaquihua, explained that the owner of the mine, Esteban Huamaní Urday, went to the district police station to ask for help and to rescue the people who were trapped.

The municipal authorities alerted the Civil Defence, which sent troops to the area, although their access was restricted.

The Regional Government of Arequipa has said that medical personnel, along with three ambulances have been mobilised to help in the search and rescue work.