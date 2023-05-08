Investigators look into illegal extraction of water from the Axarquia region

By Julia Cameron • 08 May 2023 • 12:46
Investigation into illegal extraction of water from the Axarquia region.
Credit: Frog17/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International
More than 180 people have been investigated following the illegal extraction of water on lands in the Axarquia region.
The drought is wreaking havoc throughout the province of Malaga, but the farmers of the Axarquia region are most affected so far because of the drought situation and no sign of rainfall to improve it.
At the moment 180 people, including farmers are being investigated by the Nature Protection Service (Seprona). The agents dealing with the case have already begun to take statements from those involved.
The investigation came about as the result of a complaint from the specialised unit of the Armed Institute and Environmental Prosecutor’s Office for the illegal extraction of water.
The investigating court in Velez-Malaga has prepared an official letter asking farmers to cease this activity until the legality of the procedure can be verified.
So far none of the farmers involved have gone to court, but if they are called in front of the Judge, they could face jail terms of up to five years in the most serious cases
The infractions are thought to relate to the use of three illegal underground wells that have been used for years to irrigate avocados. Another infraction is to do with the diversion of water to farmland which will have caused damage to the public hydraulic domain that could cost more than a million and a half euros.
The farmers of Axarquia may have been forced to take action because they have not received water from La Viñuela, the largest reservoir in the area, since October 2022
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
