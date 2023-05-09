By Julia Cameron • 09 May 2023 • 7:33

Two brothers arrested in Velez-Malaga for assault on woman Credit: Juan Carlos L. Ruiz/ Shutterstock.com

Two brothers were arrested yesterday (8 May) in Velez-Malaga for assaulting and hitting a woman on the head with a hammer.

At the same time, the mother of the two men was also arrested for selling drugs from her home.

The National Police arrested the two young men aged 22 and 28 for the assault and in a police statement they confirmed that the woman involved is in hospital with serious injuries which needed surgical intervention.

After the brother’s arrest, their home was searched and police found four wraps of cocaine, two tablets of hashish pollen, and 280 grams of marijuana. Other items found included a precision scale, a compressed air rifle, clothes and 150 euros.

The investigation into the crime was carried out by the agents of the Velez-Malaga National Police who were called to a petrol station in the town.

The woman involved was in the establishment’s office waiting for the person in charge to finish serving a customer when two hooded people entered the office and attacked the woman by giving her two strong blows to the head with the hammer in what is thought was an attempted robbery.

The police attended the scene and collected evidence and witness statements which led to the two brothers being arrested. The hammer was found discarded on the ground with a broken handle, such was the force used in the attack.