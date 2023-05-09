Walking the Camino today so Age in Spain is here for our tomorrow

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 May 2023 • 15:16

Freemason's present cheque for Age in Spain. Image - Age in Spain

Mojácar Freemasons Graham Adkins, John Simpsom and David Tillyer set off today (Monday, May 8) to walk the 1,400km Camino de Mozárabe from Almería Cathedral to Santiago de Compostela to raise €10,000 to support the charity Age in Spain which provides vital services for older English-speakers.

Keen Camino walker Graham Adkins explained “Getting older, wherever we live, brings change and challenge! Keeping active and contributing to our communities helps us to give back and ensure maximum independence in later life. But sometimes, everyone needs a helping hand – this is where we and Age in Spain step in!”

Getting the fundraiser off to a great start, John Simpson, who is charity steward of the local Freemasons Lodge of Unity no 98 in Turre, presented a cheque for €500 on their behalf.

Chief Executive of Age in Spain, Helen Weir, said “We are overwhelmed by the Freemasons’ generosity and the chance that these vital funds will give us to make a difference for older people in Almeria, Andalucia and beyond. We urge everyone to follow this journey and add their own donation to the Age in Spain Camino fundraising page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/age-in-spain.”

Age in Spain will post regular updates on the walkers’ progress as they track the challenging route on https://www.facebook.com/ageinspain/.

Age in Spain volunteers provide timely, caring support to over two and half thousand vulnerable people and their carers every year and many thousands more through their free online information service at www.ageinspain.org.

Age in Spain is now looking for more volunteers in Almeria and Andalucia to expand its service.

Walker David Tillyer says ”Please help us reach our €10,000 target. We are walking today so that Age in Spain is here for our tomorrow. Any one of us might need help, no matter how well we plan ahead.”

Donations are already coming into https://www.gofundme.com/f/age-in-spain. One of the first donors, Kate Allerton, read about the fundraiser on Age in Spain’s Facebook page. Her comment was simply: “One day I might need help!”

You can also scan the QR code below to make a donation: