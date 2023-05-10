Air taxi firm seeks licence in the Balearics to fly in 2024

By Julia Cameron • 10 May 2023 • 10:35

Air taxi firm seeks licence in the Baleares to fly in 2024 The first air . Credit: LoggaWiggler/Pixabay.com

The first air taxi firm to operate in the Balearics is hoping to start its service in 2024.

The company, NetxNorth are awaiting authorisation from the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety to operate on the islands.

The aircraft resemble manned drones. They land and take off vertically and will have the capacity to fly with five passengers.

Prices will start at ninety euros.

NetxNorth has taken its experience from the service it provided at the Qatar World Cup and has decided to establish itself on the Balearic Islands to offer an air taxi service with electric aircraft.

The flights will be internal and also connect the islands of Mallorca, Ibiza, Formentera and Menorca. It is an alternative to using air routes, boats and roads.

But because the flights will operate outside conventional airports and aerodromes, NetxNorth needs a mandatory authorisation from the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety (EASA) and this said Spokesperson for NetxNorth, Gonzalo Grandes, will be achieved in 2024.

NetxNorth wants to become one of the leading companies in the new last-mile aviation and offer its customers a new form of mobility that will allow the public to save up to 80 per cent travel time by booking intra-island and inter-island flights as well as reducing their carbon footprint as the aircraft are using clean energy to power the eVTOL batteries used to fly the planes.

At the moment whilst waiting for permission to use the electric planes NetxNorth are operating conventional helicopters to offer an air taxi service from bases in Ibiza and Menorca.