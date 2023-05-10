Air taxi firm seeks licence in the Balearics to fly in 2024

By Julia Cameron • 10 May 2023 • 10:35
Air taxi firm seeks licence in the Baleares to fly in 2024
The first air .
Credit: LoggaWiggler/Pixabay.com
The first air taxi firm to operate in the Balearics is hoping to start its service in 2024.
The company, NetxNorth are awaiting authorisation from the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety to operate on the islands.
The aircraft resemble manned drones. They land and take off vertically and will have the capacity to fly with five passengers.
Prices will start at ninety euros.
NetxNorth has taken its experience from the service it provided at the Qatar World Cup and has decided to establish itself on the Balearic Islands to offer an air taxi service with electric aircraft.
The flights will be internal and also connect the islands of Mallorca, Ibiza, Formentera and Menorca. It is an alternative to using air routes, boats and roads.
But because the flights will operate outside conventional airports and aerodromes, NetxNorth needs a mandatory authorisation from the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety (EASA) and this said Spokesperson for NetxNorth, Gonzalo Grandes, will be achieved in 2024.
NetxNorth wants to become one of the leading companies in the new last-mile aviation and offer its customers a new form of mobility that will allow the public to save up to 80 per cent travel time by booking intra-island and inter-island flights as well as reducing their carbon footprint as the aircraft are using clean energy to power the eVTOL batteries used to fly the planes.
At the moment whilst waiting for permission to use the electric planes NetxNorth are operating conventional helicopters to offer an air taxi service from bases in Ibiza and Menorca.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.