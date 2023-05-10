By Betty Henderson • 10 May 2023 • 14:00

A team investigates the newly-discovered cave. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincon de La Victoria

IN a remarkable development, an unexplored cavity has been discovered within the El Cantal Cave in Rincon de la Victoria.

The breakthrough came when experienced mountaineer Óscar Fernández Bao from the Rincon de la Victoria Mountaineering Club, stumbled upon a seemingly inconspicuous fissure, only to discover an expansive underground cave labyrinth that stretches a staggering 150 metres, featuring an awe-inspiring vertical descent of 20 metres.

After hearing about the discovery the local council wasted no time in informing the Nerja Cave Foundation and the Andalucian regional government. Authorities then moved to assess the cave’s structural condition and its scientific importance with an investigation beginning on Wednesday, May 3.

Leading experts in the field spearheaded the investigation which concluded that the cave showed no signs of past human habitation and did not contain any archaeological remains. However, the discovery is geologically significant, revealing more about the town’s unique cave features.

As part of the ongoing efforts to preserve and conduct further investigations, access to the cave has been securely restricted, allowing the researchers to delve deeper into its secrets.

The newly discovered cave was officially registered as the ‘Cueva de los Exploradores’ (Cave of Explorers) in the Andalucian Catalogue of Cavities and Canyons on Tuesday, May 9 and has been closed off pending further investigations.

This astonishing discovery has amazed the local community and the wider scientific community. It has not only brought recognition and prestige to Rincon de la Victoria but has also opened up new avenues for study and exploration.

The El Cantal Caves in Rincon de la Victoria are a captivating natural wonder nestled within the picturesque landscape of the region. These caves, formed over thousands of years through the intricate interplay of water and limestone, offer a glimpse into the mysteries of the past.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the caves is their geological significance. Geologists and scientists are drawn to these caves to study their unique formations and gain insights into earth’s history. The layers of limestone and the intricate patterns etched into the walls provide valuable clues about the forces that shaped the region over millennia as well as being a popular tourist attraction.